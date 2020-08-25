Win Big in the Infinix Storm X Special Edition: ₦3,000,000 Worth of Prizes to Be Won.

Infinix is putting smiles on the faces of loyal customers for their continued patronage in spite of the pandemic. Following the just concluded Storm X raffle draw that saw many fans rewarded with amazing cash and gift prizes, Infinix has launched a special Storm X edition to reward more fans.

Over ₦3,000,000 worth of gift prizes will be won by several customers in this special edition which is in partnership with SLOT stores..

The gift prizes include house appliances like; Refrigerators, Gas cookers, Microwaves and Fans among others.

To qualify for this reward, all you need to do is walk into any SLOT outlet and buy any of these devices;

Infinix HOT 9

Infinix HOT 9 play

Infinix NOTE 7

Infinix NOTE 7 LITE.

Collect raffle ticket after purchase and stand a chance to win BIG!

Also, for customers who have had their eye on the stylishly designed Infinix S5, the device will also be sold at a discounted prize during the period of this offer. Shoppers will get a ₦5000 cash back when they buy the 64GB variant of the device. The device will be sold at 73,200 as opposed to 78,200.

Infinix in partnership with Easybuy will also be giving customers the opportunity to buy devices and pay back in monthly installments. Interested shoppers can make down payments as low as 30% of the sales price of the device. The balance can be spread across a maximum period of 4 months.

These initiatives have been put in place to reward customers and ease of some of their financial burdens during these trying times.

The promo is already underway and will end on the 17 th of September.

For more information, follow Infinix on Facebook, twitter and Instagram @Infinixnigeria.