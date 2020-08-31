Wike Sues For Unity As APC Members Defect To PDP

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has called on leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State to work together for the overall interest of their people.

He made this known while receiving thousands of members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State led by Chief Ambrose Igbokwe Nwuzi, the Ogbugaa 1 of Etche Nation.

Also Read: Wike Gifts National Assembly Members With 15 SUVs, Demands Unity

The Governor at the event on Sunday reiterated his commitment to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party during his second term inauguration, and would not allow further divisions in the party.

He called on leaders of the party in the area to carry every member along in the schedule of things.