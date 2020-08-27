Wike Gifts National Assembly Members With 15 SUVs, Demands Unity

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has charged federal lawmakers of the state to defend the interest of the State.

He urged the lawmakers to be fearless, committed and remain united while consulting with the party regularly in the course of the duties.

This was made known in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

Also Read: Give APC No Breathing Space In Rivers, Wike Charges PDP

According to the statement, the governor gave the charge while presenting 15 Sports Utility Vehicles to members of the National Assembly at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike was reportedly represented by the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Desmond Akawor.

He said the gesture was aimed at easing the movements of the lawmakers and engendering effective discharge of their legislative duties.