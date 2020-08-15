Why There’s Confusion Over Ogundipe’s Removal – Babalakin

The Pro-chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Dr. Wale Babalakin has revealed the reason for the confusion over the removal of Professor Toyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the Institution.

He attributed the confusion over the removal of Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as vice-chancellor of the institution to ignorance of the function of the governing council.

Recall that the governing council of the university removed Ogundipe at a meeting held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

This had triggered different reactions, with some staff unions accusing Babalakin of masterminding Ogundipe’s removal.

They also declared the process through which the former VC was removed as illegal.

Reacting to the drama, Babalakin while addressing journalists at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, on Friday, said the “focal minority” opposed to Ogundipe’s removal benefitted from the alleged corruption under him.