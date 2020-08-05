“Why I Broke Up With Arnold“ – Ex Ultimate Love Guest, Bolanle (Video)

Ultimate Love ex-guest, Bolanle Oluchi Babalola, has disclosed why her relationship with her former love interest, Henry Arnold failed to work out.

The reality TV star, in a recent interview, said she fell in love with Arnold in the house but it was not at their first meeting.

Bolanle explained that she saw somethings in him and she was willing to explore.

However, she pointed out that their relationship crashed because Arnold is an artist and she has never dated someone along that career path.

Secondly, her father is an Alhaji and he didn’t like the young man’s haircut and the fact that he wore jewelry.

The reality TV star also mentioned that when they also got out of the house, things took a turn for the worse and they had a lot of misunderstandings so they dissolved their relationship and decided to remain friends.

Read Also: BBNaija: Vee And Wathoni Argue Over Bed Space (Video)

Watch the video below: