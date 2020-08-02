Why Ajimobi’s Widow Was Angry With Govt — Oyo Deputy Gov

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, says Mrs Florence Ajimobi, widow of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, lashed angrily at him during the burial of her husband because she was grieving.

Speaking while receiving the leadership of the South-West Group of Online Publishers on Saturday, he said she has called him afterwards and they have settled the matter.

He said, “I was not angry with Mrs Ajimobi and the family. I had no premonition that something like that was going to happen.

“When you are going into politics, you must not forget to put the Omoluabi ethos in your bag. In fact, you must have had it before going into politics. You must know when to give respect.

“I cautioned the ADC and Chief Detail after we got there that nobody must be touched. I told them to keep their heads when others were losing theirs.

“She ( Mrs Ajimobi) has called and we have settled everything. I understand her, she was grieving, mourning the death of her husband. We don’t know the enormity of that grief.”