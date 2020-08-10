“Who Be Yahoo Yahoo Girl If No Be You” – Falz Replies Diezani Alison-Madueke

By
Amaka Odozi
Falz, Diezani Alison-Madueke
Falz, Diezani Alison-Madueke

Nigerian rapper, Falz has called out former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke over her comment on internet fraudsters alias ‘yahoo yahoo boys’.

Dizeani had delivered a virtual lecture at a virtual event organized by the Ijaw National Development Group.

During the lecture, the politician, who is currently facing allegations of bribery and money laundering in London and Nigeria, pointed out the negative impacts of the activities of internet fraudsters on society.

The former Minister of Petroleum Resources said that internet fraudsters have now become role models to the youths.

“The ones that have swag, the Yahoo Yahoo boys, as my son would say; these in short, are the role models they are looking at. These are the ones that reinforce negative societal norms and values,” Diezani said.

Reacting to the statement, rapper, Falz shared a photo of the former Minster with the words:

“You are on the run but your mouth still dey run. Who be Yahoo Yahoo girl if no be you?”

See his post below:

The rapper’s post
The rapper’s post

