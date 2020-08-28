‘When Are You Moving In?’ – Denrele Edun Replies Fan Who Wants Him To Adopt Her

An enthusiastic fan of popular OAP, Denrele Edun, who asked if he could adopt her as a brother has been responded to by the celebrity.

The fan identified as The Real One, with the handle @VirgoAlert tweeted at the media personality thus:

“Denrele will u be my adopted brother being a fan is not enough 4 me”

To which Denrele then retweeted:

“We are FAN-MILY already! And let’s sign those Adoption Papers asap! You’ll get exclusive access into my walk in closet and pack anything you want! Hold up! That makes you a Sibling already! And you must sabi chop Indian Cuisine! When r u moving in?”

See the Twitter conversation below: