‘What Life Experiences Have Taught Me’ – Actor IK Ogbonna

Popular Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna recently jotted down a couple of lessons life experiences has taught him so far.

The actor, whose full name is Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, took to his Instagram story to share the lessons with his fans and followers.

Ogbonna wrote;

“My life experiences has taught me to know when to leave a place.

Sometimes the place needs your presence but doesn’t appreciate ur being there.

When People Always Think they are right and have no fault. They are the problem“

See his full post below: