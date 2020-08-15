We’ll Persuade Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs – Senate

The Senate has revealed that it will convince the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the service chiefs, comprising the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Naval Staff.

The decision came after a motion moved during a plenary session by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume.

He stated that the recent attacks on soldiers in Gamboa-Maiduguri Road in Borno State and Katsina states are a worrying sign for the security of the nation.

He expressed that if the trend continues, it will have serious implications on the fight against insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

In addition to Ndume’s stand, the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, demanded that service chiefs step aside.

The Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, in a recent interview expressed that the red chamber would continue to persuade the President to act on its resolution.