Weeks To Edo Election, Oshiomhole Buys Corn From A Roadside Seller (Video)

Just like the days preceding the 2016 governorship election, a video of Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), eating corn in public has emerged.

Oshiomhole, alongside Godwin Obaseki, his successor, in 2016 were seen eating corn purchased from a roadside seller, when all was still good and rosy between the duo.

However, this time around, the suspended APC National chairman was seen on Friday, munching on a corn purchased along the road but this time without Obaseki.

Obaseki who has had a running battle with his predecessor, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was disqualified from the APC governorship race.

Oshiomhole was seen in the video, standing in front of a roadside corn seller as some passersby circled him, chanting: “Osho baba!”

After he paid for the corn, the former governor, then had a taste of the corn while the praise singers cheered him on.

The governorship election is scheduled to hold on September 19.

Watch video below: