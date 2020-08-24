We Won’t Call Off Strike, ASUU Insists

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has stated that it has no plans of ending its current strike unless its demands are met by the federal government.

The Chairman of the union, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi made this known while speaking at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State.

Also Read: ASUU Condemns Removal Of Toyin Ogundipe As UNILAG’s Vice-Chancellor

He expressed that the government must first implement the report of the NEEDS assessment it conducted in 2012.

Ogunyemi, went further to state that its demands were genuine and in the interest of the nation.

The union leader said students would be the major beneficiaries of the demands and urged them to support the demands.