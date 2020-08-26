We Will All Make It Out Of 2020 Stronger And Smarter: Cee-C

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, has some words of motivation for everyone on Wednesday afternoon.

The reality TV star took to her official Instagram page to bless the timeline with a funky photo of herself.

In her caption, she advises everyone to be calm as we will all make it out of the year 2020 stronger, smarter and more aware.

In her words:

“Current mood.. 2020 might still be one for the books, we will all make it out stronger, smarter and more aware!!”

Cee-C has also participated in the viral challenge of a black-and-white photo. Her own challenge reads:

“Meet Cynthia Nwadiora A.K.A CeeLashes, The First Lady to fix Lashes In the year 1935.”

See her latest Instagram post below: