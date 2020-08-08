We Don’t Stuff Dollars In Our Pockets In Edo, Obaseki Replies Ganduje

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has slammed Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje over his comments on the Edo 2020 Governorship election.

Recall that on Friday, Ganduje after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari labelled Obaseki as a failed governor and liability to PDP.

Reacting in a statement through his spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said Ganduje is in no position to assess his performance because of the “baggage of the viral video of him stuffing dollars collected from contractors.”

He added that there were projects to back up the performance claims of the present administration in Edo State, as he remarked that workers and pensioners are happy with the current administration.