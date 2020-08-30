Water Resources Bill Plans To Grab Land For Herdsmen – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the National Water Resources Bill as another RUGA aimed at creating grazing areas for herdsmen along shorelines.

Ortom made the remark while also urging the National Assembly to reject the bill in the interest of the country.

The Governor said the bill which seeks to bring all water sources (surface and underground) as well as river banks under the control of the Federal Government through its agencies is anti-federalism and negates the right of Nigerians to their God-given resources.

The Governor made this known on Saturday in a statement by his spokesman, Tever Akase.

Ortom described as curious the reintroduction of the bill, stating that those pushing for its passage at all costs had a surreptitious motive which was not yet clear to many Nigerians.