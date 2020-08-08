Waking Up Is Underrated, We All Have A Purpose: Di’ja

Mavin Records artist, Hadiza Blell, popularly known as Di’Ja, has on Saturday morning stated how her life has been for the past few years. Also, she adds that ‘waking up’ is underrated. Taking to Twitter to share, the ‘Awww’ singer tweeted:

“Everything in my life the last few years literally happened so fast. It’s craxy how much one has held it together.. It is not easy even for the boldest, the strongest or the bravest. Waking up is underrated sha… we all have a purpose.”

Di’Ja joined Mavin Records in 2014. She has worked with artists such as Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, and Korede Bello all through her musical career.

See her tweet below: