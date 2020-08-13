‘Voting Should Be Abolished In Nigeria Until Corruption Starts Attracting Death Sentence’ – Actress Ruth Kadiri

Popular actress, Ruth Kadiri has taken to her Instagram page to speak out against the practices of corrupt politicians and public office holders.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress mentioned that voting should be abolished until death penalty is implemented in order to curb misappropriation of funds.

In her words;

“We should abolish voting in Nigeria until death sentence laws are given to politicians and public servants who misuse Nigeria’s funds. I said what I said.

Correct me if I’m wrong and tell me what your government has done for you”

See her post below: