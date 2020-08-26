Viral Video: After Several Knocks, Fani-Kayode Apologises Over Rude Outburst

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has apologised for referring to a journalist, Eyo Charles, as “stupid.”

Recall that Fani-Kayode had come under heavy criticism for calling the reporter ‘stupid’ during a press conference in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

In a now-viral video, the former minister was seen blasting a Daily Trust journalist.

Hours after saying he deserves an apology from the journalist, the former Minister has backtracked on his statement.

The former Minister expressed that he remained a friend of the media and would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honourable and noble within its ranks.

See his full statement below:

