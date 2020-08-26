Viral Video: After Several Knocks, Fani-Kayode Apologises Over Rude Outburst

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has apologised for referring to a journalist, Eyo Charles, as “stupid.”
Recall that Fani-Kayode had come under heavy criticism for calling the reporter ‘stupid’ during a press conference in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.
In a now-viral video, the former minister was seen blasting a Daily Trust journalist.
Hours after saying he deserves an apology from the journalist, the former Minister has backtracked on his statement.
The former Minister expressed that he remained a friend of the media and would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honourable and noble within its ranks.
See his full statement below:
..I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof. 2/4
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 26, 2020
…honorable and noble within its ranks. I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to another state today!
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 26, 2020