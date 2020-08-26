Viral Video: After Several Knocks, Fani-Kayode Apologises Over Rude Outburst

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has apologised for referring to a journalist, Eyo Charles, as “stupid.”

Recall that Fani-Kayode had come under heavy criticism for calling the reporter ‘stupid’ during a press conference in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Also Read: Insult On Journalist: ‘I Owe No Apology To Offer’ — Fani-Kayode

In a now-viral video, the former minister was seen blasting a Daily Trust journalist.

Hours after saying he deserves an apology from the journalist, the former Minister has backtracked on his statement.

The former Minister expressed that he remained a friend of the media and would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honourable and noble within its ranks.

See his full statement below:

..I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof. 2/4 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 26, 2020