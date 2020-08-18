Uzodinma’s Govt Is PDP In Disguise, Says Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of sidelining all the key All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the state.

He expressed that the state is only “APC in name” but the current administration is controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okorocha, the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the 9th assembly made this statement through his special adviser (media), Sam Onwuemeodo on Monday.

Also Read: Court Rejects Okorocha’s Request To Stop EFCC Probe

According to Okorocha, Uzodimma did not appoint any key APC stakeholder to his cabinet.

He wondered why Uzodinma of the APC has refused to disband probe panels set up by the PDP administration of Emeka Ihedioha to investigate Okorocha’s APC administration.

Recall that some days ago, Uzodinma said that he fell out with Okorocha for refusing to grant his request to dissolve the probe panels.

In the statement, the lawmaker expressed that Uzodimma was inventing problems where they do not exist.