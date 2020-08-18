US, UAE, Egypt To Repatriate Nigerians Who Have Completed Jail Terms – SGF

The Secretary-General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has announced that three countries have signalled interest to repatriate Nigerians who have served their jail terms.

The SGF, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, said the three countries are the United States, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

He said this on Monday during the presidential task force on COVID-19 (PTF) briefing in Abuja.

He pointed out that this was different from airlifting stranded Nigerians in foreign countries which he said will come to an end on August 22.

He said all relevant agencies of government are taking multi-sectoral steps to ensure that the process remains within acceptable international protocols and in line with bilateral agreements.