US Sends Over 200 Ventilators To Nigeria

The United States has donated over 200 ventilators to the Federal Government on Tuesday.

This is in fulfillment of the promise made by the United State President, Donald Trump during a telephone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2020.

The medical equipment was handed over to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, at a ceremony in Abuja this morning.

Recall that last Friday, it was reported that the US embassy to Nigeria would hand over ventilators to Nigeria on Tuesday.