US Envoy Set To Hand Over Ventilators To Nigeria On Tuesday

Mary Leonard, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, has revealed that on Tuesday the 12th of August, some ventilators will be handed over to the Federal Government.

This development is coming more than three months after the US President Donald Trump promised to send the medical equipment to assist Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19.

Recall that he made the promise on April 28 during a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The US embassy in an invite on Friday said the ventilators would be presented to officials at the Premier Medical warehouse, 97 Cadastral Zone, opposite EFCC headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday.