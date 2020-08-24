Uriel Oputa Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors

Nigerian reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has denied claims that she went under knife to achieve her flattering figure.

Oputa addressed the rumors via her Instagram story on Sunday as she revealed her derrière is natural and she got it from her mum.

The reality TV star wrote;

“Someone just asked which plastic surgery Hospital I used to add bum bum. If I slap you!!! I used Genetics/Thank you mum.com”

In a follow-up post, the reality TV star shared the secret behind her curvy figure.

”My bum bum is just growing maybe it’s all the skipping I’m doing”, she wrote.

See her post below: