Uriel Oputa Debunks Surgery Rumors; Says Her ‘Figure 8’ Body Is Natural

Former Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ housemate, Uriel Oputa, has taken to Instagram to state that her body is fully natural.

The reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur made this revelation via her Instagram story. Uriel’s revelation is a form of response to a fan who pleaded for a liposuction recommendation.

In her words:

“My body is Natural I have a small waist because that’s what God gave me. I have boobs hips and Ass and it’s Natural.

“Pls stop asking me about plastic Surgery.. this is like the 10th message.

“Ladies just work out and eat right. It’s so annoying not every girl with Figure 8 body has had surgery”

She also shared the fan’s chat. In the chat, the fan had written:

“Hi, sorry to bother you, please can you recommend a good hospital in Lagos, where I can do liposuction. Thank you”

See Uriel’s Instagram story below: