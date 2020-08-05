Uproar As Justin Bieber Is Named Most Handsome Musician In The World

A Twitter user has caused an uproar on Twitter by placing Justin Bieber at the number one spot of the most handsome musicians in the world.
Although the list is subjective, it has not stopped Nigerians from reacting to it. Many disagree with the list created by the Twitter user with the handle @chubiei, insisting that the Canadian singer does not deserve to occupy the spot.
They point to his recent looks as the reason. Commenting under the post, a Twitter user with the handle @KizitoSab, wrote:
“And you’re using Justin Bieber’s picture from some years ago to judge handsome looks.”
Information Nigeria recalls that Justin Bieber was recently falsely accused of sexual assault.
However, the claims have been withdrawn owing to enough proof that clears him of the false allegations.
See the tweets and reactions below:
I find Bieber very attractive to and it’s not just about his physical appearance but also the inner beauty in him his kind heart and his lovely voice that always enlightens my day especially if am feeling really down so having good looks but with a bitter heart doesn’t count at all so JB wherever you’re just know I love and appreciate you I thank God for someone like you