Upcoming Rapper Warns Fans To Stop Comparing Him With Olamide

An upcoming rapper known as Olawale Maro has been compared with YBNL leader, Olamide. This is as a result of a short video clip being circulated on social media.

In the video, the rapper can be seen rapping fluently just like Olamide. The similarities between his style and that of Olamide has led to Twitter users comparing him with the former.

However, the upcoming rapper wants to be disassociated from the comparison. Hence, his reply to a tweet that says he is better than Olamide:

“Than? he’s my mentor”

He also retweeted another fan’s tweet and wrote:

“I woke up to this! I’m not in support of this! I’m just a coming act! I’ve no hand in this”

See tweets below: