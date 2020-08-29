Universities Are Ready To Resume – Union

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA), has revealed that its members were ready to resume work after months of being at home due to COVID-19.

Dr Niyi Sunmonu, the National Coordinator of the union made this known in a statement he issued after its National Executive Council meeting in Lagos on Saturday.

He urged the Federal Government to reopen universities and put in place infrastructure and COVID-19 protocols that would facilitate resumption in the institutions.

CONUA is an association of lecturers from five universities following cracks in the Association of Senior Staff of Universities (ASUU).

The new Union was announced at the end of its stakeholders’ forum at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in October 2019.

This news is coming days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said it was not ready to resume work until its demands were met.