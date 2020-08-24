UNILAG Senate Meets Today To Appoint Acting VC

The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), are currently meeting to appoint an acting vice-chancellor following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that some days ago, President Buhari had asked the embattled and sacked Vice-Chancellor UNILAG, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe to step aside.

Buhari also directed the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Wale Babalakin to recuse himself from official duties.

President Buhari directed the senate of the university to convene and nominate an acting vice-chancellor from among its members for the confirmation by the university council.

The president constituted a special visitation panel to look into the ongoing crisis in UNILAG. The panel was given two weeks to submit its report.