UNILAG Governing Council Sacks VC, Announces Acting VC

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has announced the sack of Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

This move was carried out by the governing council of the institution during a meeting which was presided over by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Wale Babalakin on Wednesday.

According to reports, at least 11 council members, the VC included, attended the meeting where the majority voted for the removal of Professor Ogundipe; who was accused of financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

The management announced that Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences has been appointed as the acting the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The Registrar and Secretary, Esq. of the council, Oladejo Azeez reiterated that Ogundipe has been removed as the Vice-chancellor of the University in a statement on Thursday.