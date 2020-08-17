UNILAG Council Gives Reasons For Sack Of Ogundipe As Vice-Chancellor

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has revealed the reason for the sack of Professor Toyin Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

In a press statement released by the varsity council-led by Dr Wale-Babalakin said the VC was sacked due to his reckless mode of spending.

The Council also said his removal was also due to his inability to discharge the functions of his office as a result of infirmity of the body or mind.

The Governing Council also reiterated its stand that due process was followed in the removal of Professor Ogundipe.