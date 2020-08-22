UNILAG: Buhari Suspends Babalakin, Ogundipe, Sacks Acting VC

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the embattled and sacked Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Toyin Ogundipe to step aside.

On the same issue, President Buhari also asked the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Dr Wale Babalakin to step aside.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, broke the news in a statement yesterday.

The president constituted a special visitation panel to look into the ongoing crisis in UNILAG.

The panel, which is chaired by Tukur Sa’ad, former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, has Victor Onuoha, Ikenna Oyindo, Ekanem Braide, Adamu Usman, and Jimoh Bankole as members.