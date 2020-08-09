‘UK Artists Are All Influenced By WizKid’ – Twitter User

Some fans of WizKid, popularly known as WizKid FC, are divided about his influence on foreign artists, specifically UK artists. An overzealous fan had taken to his Twitter page to start the conversation. He wrote:

“UK artistes are all influenced by WizKid”

Replying to his tweet, a Twitter user with the handle @ProBlack_ wrote:

“No disrespect to wizkid… But you’re wrong Bro. Santan is influenced by his upbringing. Stromzy is influenced by been an immigrant. J Hus is influenced by been bullied. Aside a few”

Read Also: Singer, The Weeknd Accused Of Copying WizKid’s Song Title, ‘Smile’

Information Nigeria recalls that WizKid was recently mocked by a fan for constantly postponing the release date for his upcoming album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

See the tweets below: