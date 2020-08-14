Uche Jombo Slams International Newspaper Over Insensitive Headline

Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo has expressed displeasure over an article published by New York Post on Friday.

The article centers on the release of Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy’s highly anticipated album, Twice As Tall.

The actress’ main problem was the headline used by the media house and she lashed out at them over some of the wording.

The headline of the article reads;

“Beyoncé-endorsed Burnaboy makes Afro-beat go International.”

To the actress, this insinuates that it was Beyonce’s endorsement that made the singer and his craft go international.

The first paragraph of the article also talks about Burna Boy‘s reaction when Beyonce approached him in 2019.

“As you can imagine, the Nigerian artist felt like worldwide royalty when he was approached by the Queen B — um, yes, Beyoncé — to work with her on last year’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album,”it reads.

Reacting to the report, Jombo wrote;

“I love Beyonce as the next person but you are wrong with this ..Beyonce-endorsed Burna Boy “makes” a whole AFROBEAT go international such a think piece let down by the headline. Do better.”

See her tweet below: