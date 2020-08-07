Ubi Franklin Says He Has Redeeming Qualities

Entertainment entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin, has stated that he has redeeming qualities despite his shortcomings. The Made Men Music Group record label executive made this known via his official Instagram page.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday afternoon, the ex-husband of Lilian Esoro wrote:

“Perhaps, if you weren’t so busy regarding my shortcomings, you’d find that I do possess redeeming qualities, discreet as they may be. I notice when the sky is blue. I smile down at children. I laugh at any innocent attempt at humor. I quietly carry the burdens of others as though they were my own. And I say ‘I’m sorry’ when you don’t. I am not without fault, but I am not without goodness either.”

Ubi Franklin has also recently joked about sending his account details to Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg after reports reveal that Zuckerberg is now worth $100 billion.

See Ubi Franklin’s Instagram story below: