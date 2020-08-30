Ubi Franklin Celebrates His First Daughter As She Clocks 5

Popular entertainment entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin, has taken to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his first daughter as she turns 5 on Sunday, August 30.

The record label executive, who is also the manager of Davido’s fiancee Chioma, shared the picture of his first daughter with the caption:

“My First My Daughter Happy Birthday Baby Zee Dear Zaneta Happy birthday to you, world’s most beautiful princess who turns amazing 5 today! May your sweet heart be occupied to the brim with all the happiness in the world. We love you endlessly. Happy Birthday Baby”

Read Also: ‘I Attempted Suicide Several Times 3 Years Ago’ – Ubi Franklin

Ubi Franklin is the former husband of actress Lilian Esoro. They have a son together.

See his Instagram post below: