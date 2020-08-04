Twitter Users Say Trevor Noah Is No Longer Funny

Some Twitter users have argued that popular South African comedian, Trevor Noah, is no longer funny. They claim that he has lost his sense of humor, and that he is no longer funny.

Currently, Trevor Noah is the host of ‘The Daily Show’, an American satirical news program on Comedy Central.

This comes as a surprise because the South African comedian has been praised many times for his intelligence and wits.

According to a Twitter user identified as Brandaan Huigen, with the handle @Rayner_R_Joshua, Trevor Noah’s show has become “very watered-down and boring.”

He also adds that Noah’s show has “entered the realm of sitcom humor.”

See tweets below: