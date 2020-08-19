Twitter Users React As New Video Of MI Expressing Dislike For Vector Surfaces Online

A new short video clip that captures Jude Abaga, professionally known as MI, as he says that he does not like Nigerian rapper, Vector, is being circulated online.

The video has caused a reaction from Nigerians. Some are surprised that the animosity between both rappers is still ongoing.

Vector’s name has also become a trending topic on Twitter on account of the video.

A fan identified as La-One with the handle @omobabapension tweeted:

“‘I don’t… like Vector’ Nah to find out why Na im remain like this.”

Another Twitter user with the handle @amandathesauce wrote:

“MI said and I quote ‘I don’t like Vector’ the thing is if there ain’t beef in the rap industry, it wouldn’t thrive. So I’m sipping my fearless drink, waiting for a response from the viper himself vector.”

The reason for MI’s statement is yet unknown. However, Vector, on realizing that his name is on the Trends list, has tweeted:

“What have I done that I have not done again oh?”

See tweets below:

See the video clip here.