Twitter User Wants Beyonce To Be Called ‘Mama Africa’

Beyonce has been labelled ‘Mama Africa’ by a Twitter user identified as @_YourGirl_.

This comes after the release of ‘Black Is King’, a musical film and visual album written and produced by Beyonce.

Beyonce has rightly displayed her love for Africa. Directorial credits go to Africans such as Jenn Nkiru, Emmanuel Adjei, and Blitz Bazawule.

This musical film is based on her ‘The Lion King: The Gift‘ album released in 2019. It stars global entertainers as well as the Nigerian artists who were featured on the album last year.

Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowlands, Wizkid, Naomi Campbell, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Shatta Wale and a host of other notable stars are present on this project.

Beyonce has been commended by many Africans on Twitter for her steadfast commitment to the growth of African entertainment.