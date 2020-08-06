Twitter User Mocks WizKid Over Burna Boy’s Album Release Date

A Twitter user has mocked StarBoy musician, WizKid, over Burna Boy’s announcement of the release date for his upcoming album, ‘Twice As tall’. This is because WizKid has failed to release his album, ‘Made in Lagos’ even after announcing the release date several times.

The young man, with the handle @ucheXXL, wrote this morning:

“Burna dropped african giant and has announced twice as tall release date with his full chest, wizkid on the hand doesn’t even know when MIL is dropping over 3 years now. Lmao wonders.”

Information Nigeria recalls that WizKid had earlier announced that the release date for his album is July 17. However, he is yet to release the highly anticipated album.

See the tweet below: