Tunde Ednut Kicks Against Igbo Presidency, Gives Reason

Nigerian musician cum blogger, Tunde Ednut, has stated that no person from the Igbo tribe should be allowed to be the president of Nigeria for now.

Taking to Instagram, the controversial social media blogger wrote a write-up thus:

“An Igbo man should not be allowed to be president of Nigeria. I have a feeling that BIAFRA will be established if that happens.

“They will leave us Oo and Nigeria will crumble if they leave Oo. Igbos have been planning BIAFRA since. They have them together.

“Let’s not Igbo in for now. We are in this Nigeria together, you will not run anywhere. we die here!”

Read Also: Tunde Ednut Blasts Joro Olumofin And His Lawyer Over Lawsuit Against Him

See his post below: