Tunde Ednut Blasts Joro Olumofin And His Lawyer Over Lawsuit Against Him

Nigerian singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut has hit back at relationship blogger, Joro Olomofin for filing a lawsuit against him.

Information Nigeria recalls Olumofin sued Ednut for defamation and cyberstalking on Wednesday.

The relationship blogger and his lawyer also held a press conference regarding the issue.

Reacting to the drama, Ednut shared a screenshot of Olumofin and his lawyer with a lengthy caption which reads;

“Charge and bail lawyer. 🤣🤣 The idiot never reach court, he’s already tired and feeling sleepy. Your money won’t be more than N5,000. Modafucker. Very embarrassing press conference. See a grown man went to dress fully to face camera, while all I do is just type and when you read, you get depressed.

“I have never done videos 🤣🤣🤣 I just type and fuck up all the commas. Joro, the wedding crasher Oshi, relationship Doctor that can’t keep a relationship with any woman. You and your lawyer dey mad! I called you a liar which you are and you come go meet road side lawyer that’s feeling sleepy during ordinary press conference. Ehen! One more thing, Go and find out the meaning of illegal immigrant.

“TWO OLD FOOLS with hair around their private parts (DICK) talking like kids with no facts. MODAFUCKERS!!! Chai! Instablog, I’m not giving you permission to post this my reply on your page or else I will get a lawyer. Oh! We don’t know who owns instablog, you are lucky. You can post.”

The entertainer also shared a follow-up post where he referred to Olumofin as a ‘liar’.

See his post below: