Trial Of Ex-AGF Adoke Resumes In Abuja

The trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Bello Adoke has reportedly resumed in the Federal Capital Territory.

The former AGF is arraigned alongside Aliyu Abubakar who is an Abuja based businessman over money laundering allegations.

The former AGF and his fellow defendant, Abubakar will be making their case before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court.

During the last sitting, the defendants pleaded not guilty to a 14-count charge filed against them bordering on money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the former Minister of Justice for allegedly laundering around N400 million.