Toyin Abraham Buys Cars For Son To Celebrate His 1st Birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham showered her son, Ireoluwa Ajeyemi with gifts as he turned a year older on Thursday.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy with a colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi in 2019.

Abraham took to her Insta-story to show off the expensive toy cars and cakes she purchased for her son to mark his first birthday.

One of the toys cars came with a customized plate number which reads; “Mr Ajeyemi”.

Sharing a photo of the birthday cakes on her Instagram feed, she wrote;

“Just like yesterday,12 months after”

See her post below: