Toolz Berates Diezani Alison-Madueke Over Her Comment On ‘Yahoo Boys’

Media personality, Toolz, has berated former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke over her comment on internet fraudsters alias ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’.

While delivering a lecture at a virtual event organised by Ijaw National Development Group, Diezani mentioned how internet fraudsters are becoming role models in Nigeria.

Some Nigerians on social media slammed the former Minister of Petroleum Resources over her comment, stating that she has no moral right to judge fraudsters since she went on exile to avoid answering allegations of fraud levelled against her.

Information Nigeria recalls some of the properties linked to the former Minister have been forfeited to the Nigerian government.

Toolz has also thrown her voice behind the chorus of Nigerians as she tweeted;

“See normally I would laugh but this is so ridiculous. This lady must have lost her damn mind to come online and spew this nonsense. How are you different from a fraudster ma? She actually has no shame, which is sadly common for a lot of our (present and past) politicians.

No shame at all! Crazy woman.

When you guys are ready…we will find space and start a new country.”

See her tweets below: