Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Husband, Olakunle Churchill Recounts How Ghastly Accident Affected His Football Career

Olakunle Churchill, estranged husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, took to his Instagram page on Saturday to motivate his fans and supporters.

Churchill advised his fans and followers not to let their nightmares prevent them from achieving their goals.

Sharing a throwback photo, the entrepreneur recounted how he suffered a ghastly power-bike accident that fractured his legs and dislocated his knee joint.

The philanthropist revealed that the accident affected his football career but it did not stop his ambition to raise young African footballers to train in Europe.

In his words;

“DON’T STOP DREAMING BECAUSE YOU HAD A NIGHTMARE

The picture above explains the ‘Nightmare’ that I had in year 2000 after a ghastly power-bike accident that fractured my legs and dislocated the knee joint.

The Doctors gave me the options to amputate my left leg or fly abroad for further orthopaedic treatment, but as fate would have it, I’m walking with my two(2) legs today. I’m eternally grateful to God for the divine healing.

The accident affected my football career; as I can’t play professionally anymore, but it didn’t affect my ambition to raise young African footballers to train in Europe. Today, I’m proud to have achieved my ambition as the academy begins in earnest. You can actually achieve your ambition in others, this is the same spirit of philanthropy.

Don’t let your nights affect your ambitions!

Dr. Olakunle Churchill“

