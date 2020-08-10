Tonto Dikeh Bags Appointment As Youth Director General

Nigerian actress and beauty entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh has just been appointed as the Director, Socials and Empowerment of a Federal government organisation, Committee Of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS).

Taking to Instagram to break the news, the Nollywood star wrote:

“Dear fans, friends and Nigerians, i have received my appointment letter signed by Mr Obinna Nwaka the Director General which confirms my position as the Director, Socials & Empowerment at Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS).

While counting on your usual supports on this journey, i really appreciate your prayers and understanding.

This is another great opportunity for me to contribute to the youths and over all development of our great country.

Thanks to the members and National Executive Council for finding me worthy to serve as a Director.

Thank you NIGERIA

God bless CYMS

God bless you all

Cc @cymsnigeria @Obinna1Nwaka @Aminuprince @muhammadubuhari

Signed:- King Tonto”

