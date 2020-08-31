TolaniBaj, Wathoni, BrightO Evicted From Big Brother Naija House

TolaniBaj, Wathoni and BrightO have been eliminated from the Big Brother Naija competition after garnering the least public votes.

15 housemates including Tolanibaj, Trickytee, Kiddwaya, Brighto, Prince, Erica, Lucy Neo, Wathoni, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon were put up for eviction.

Ozo and Nengi were excluded as they both occupy the position of the Head of House and deputy.

TolaniBaj was the first to be leave the House followed by Wathoni and BrightO respectively.

Speaking with Ebuka, TolaniBaj said she really likes her love interest, Prince but he was a bit difficult to understand.

The evicted housemate refused answering questions on whether they would pursue a relationship outside the house.

Wathoni, on the other hand, said her love interest, BrightO, was always making her happy in the house and she said she didn’t see them becoming a pair.

In a surprising twist, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of BrightO.

During his interview, he said he was shocked to be evicted and he said he believes his eviction might have something to do with his relationship with Wathoni.

See the histogram of how the viewers voted for the nominated housemates: