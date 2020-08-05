Toke Makinwa Explains Why Some Men Don’t Want Their Girlfriends To Support Her

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared her opinion about why some men don’t want their girlfriends to support her.

This comes after the entrepreneur cleared the air on the AMCON saga.

Taking to Twitter, Makinwa explained that some men doesn’t want their girlfriends to become a fan of hers so they don’t level up and challenge their toxic masculinity.

In her words;

“Some of Y’all don’t want your girlfriends to level up so you’ll rather they don’t stan me cos once they do your toxic masculinity will be checked, they will see the light someday. Cheers to you still.”

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Clears The Air On AMCON Saga

See her tweet below: