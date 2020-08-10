Tiwa Savage’s Ex-Husband, Teebillz Finds Love Again

Music executive, Teebillz, whose marriage to singer, Tiwa Savage crashed some years back, has finally found love again.

The music executive is also ready to scream it out loud on the rooftop.

Teebillz took to his Instagram page on Monday to share express his gratitude to his lover.

Sharing a photo of himself and his girlfriend, he wrote;

“Thanks for loving me for free my charger”

This is a new beginning for the music executive, who relocated out of the country after he was embroiled in a messy split from his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage.

See his post below: