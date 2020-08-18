Tiwa Savage Unveils Track List For Upcoming Album; Features Sam Smith

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has finally unveiled the track list for her upcoming album, ‘Celia’. The public is currently aware of the number of featured artists on the album.

Taking to her official Twitter pages on Tuesday afternoon, the Universal Music Group recording artist wrote:

“CELIA 28th August. Pre-Add NOW Save My Life Temptation ft. Sam Smith Pakalamisi ft. Hamzaa Koroba Bombay ft. Stefflon Don X Dice Ailes Dangerous Love Park Well ft. Davido Interlude (US) FWMM Ole ft. Naira Marley Attention Glory Celia’s Song”

A total of six artists are featured on the album. Already, Tiwa Savage has dropped ‘Koroba‘ and ‘Dangerous Love’ as singles with accompanying music videos.

See her Twitter post below: